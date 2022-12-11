Kenny Pickett OUT with concussion in Week 14 vs. Ravens

Update: Pickett is officially out for the rest of the game with a concussion, per Tom Pelissero. It will be interesting to find out why he came back in the game after being evaluated, but for now Trubisky will lead the team the rest of the way.

Update: Pickett has gone to the locker room and Mitch Trubisky is in the game. At this point we don’t know for what reason.

Update: Pickett was cleared of a concussion and has returned to the game.

Update: Some good news, as Pickett is now out of the injury tent and warming up on the sidelines with his helmet on. It looks like he was probably getting checked for a concussion after that big hit.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett is headed to the injury tent after taking a hard hit on sack early in the first quarter against the Ravens. Mitchell Trubisky is warming up on the sidelines.