Corey Davis ruled OUT with a head injury in Week 14 vs. Bills

The New York Jets are taking on the Buffalo Bills in an AFC East battle in Week 14. The Jets’ offense has been dealing with injuries all season, and that is continuing this week. Wide receiver Corey Davis has been battling the injury bug all season and has seen an early exit in this game. It is only the first quarter, and Davis has been ruled out for the remainder of the game with a head injury.

Corey Davis (head) was declared out. #jets — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) December 11, 2022

With the veteran sidelined, look for Elijah Moore and Garrett Wilson to see more work in the offense. Before being hurt, Davis had brought in his lone reception for 15 yards. This season, Davis has played in nine games and has brought in 25 of his 47 targets for 445 yards and two touchdowns. Even with half the receptions as the team’s leading receiver, he still has the second most receiving yards for New York.