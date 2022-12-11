Tyler Huntley OUT with concussion in Week 14 vs. Steelers

Update: Huntley is officially out with a concussion.

Anthony Brown is the next man up at QB. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 11, 2022

The Baltimore Ravens are on the road taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley got the start as Lamar Jackson was ruled out with a knee injury. Huntley has been off to a slow start against the Steelers and is now dealing with an injury. After the Ravens came up short of converting a first down, they came off the field, and Huntley went into the medical tent.

And now Tyler Huntley is in the medical tent https://t.co/LfDKQbhXOB — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) December 11, 2022

Huntley is 8 of 12 passing for 88 yards and has added nine carries for 31 yards on the ground. The Ravens’ offense is definitely stunted without Jackson, but are still hanging on to a 13-7 lead. With Huntley getting further testing done, the third-string quarterback Anthony Brown will see his first-ever NFL game action. He was activated off the team’s practice squad on Saturday.