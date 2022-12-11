 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tyler Huntley OUT with concussion in Week 14 vs. Steelers

Tyler Huntley suffered an injury in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By TeddyRicketson Updated
Tyler Huntley #2 of the Baltimore Ravens lines up to throw the ball during the second quarter of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Update: Huntley is officially out with a concussion.

Update: Huntley is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return, per Ray Fittapaldo. Antony Brown is in at QB for the Ravens.

Update: Huntley is headed to the locker room for whatever injury he is dealing with.

The Baltimore Ravens are on the road taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley got the start as Lamar Jackson was ruled out with a knee injury. Huntley has been off to a slow start against the Steelers and is now dealing with an injury. After the Ravens came up short of converting a first down, they came off the field, and Huntley went into the medical tent.

Huntley is 8 of 12 passing for 88 yards and has added nine carries for 31 yards on the ground. The Ravens’ offense is definitely stunted without Jackson, but are still hanging on to a 13-7 lead. With Huntley getting further testing done, the third-string quarterback Anthony Brown will see his first-ever NFL game action. He was activated off the team’s practice squad on Saturday.

