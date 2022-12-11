 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mike White returns to game despite ribs injury in Week 14 vs. Bills

Mike White suffered an injury in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

TeddyRicketson
Mike White #5 of the New York Jets celebrates a touchdown in the second half of a game against the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium on November 27, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Update: Mike White is back on the field, toughing out his injury.

Update: White is questionable to return with a ribs injury, per Dennis Waszak. Joe Flacco remains in at QB.

Update: White is headed to the locker room. Originally he held his chest coming off the field so they could be looking at his ribs. We will have to wait for more information.

The New York Jets are taking on the Buffalo Bills in Week 14 of the NFL season. Mike White has taken over as the quarterback for the Jets and earned the job over Zach Wilson. Early on Sunday, White took a big hit from Ed Oliver that caused him to stay down on the field. He ended up missing two plays in which backup quarterback Joe Flacco assumed the role of starter. In the third quarter, White took another big hit and stayed down, prompting Flacco to come back in again.

