Dameon Pierce questionable to return with ankle injury in Week 14 vs. Cowboys

Dameon Pierce dealing with an ankle injury in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By TeddyRicketson
Davis Mills #10 of the Houston Texans hands the ball off to Dameon Pierce #31 of the Houston Texans in the first half of a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&amp;T Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images

Update: Pierce did come back into the game, but he wasn’t able to stay in and is now questionable to return.

Update: Pierce has gotten his ankle taped and has his helmet back on on the sideline.

The Houston Texans are taking on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14. The Texans are down two wide receivers, but that hasn’t stopped their offense on Sunday. Against a tough Dallas defense, the 1-10-1 Texans are up 23-20 in the fourth quarter. Running back Dameon Pierce is seeing his normally high workload and has 21 carries for 76 yards and a touchdown. He took a hard shot and stayed down on the field. Pierce was able to limp off but is on the sideline.

