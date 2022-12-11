Deebo Samuel OUT with ankle injury in Week 14 vs. Buccaneers

Update: TheScore reporter Jordan Schultz has been told Deebo Samuel “badly twisted his ankle, but the team is optimistic he’s okay.” The injury was initially called a knee injury when he was listed as questionable to return, then changed to an ankle injury when he was downgraded to out. This likely means he suffered a high ankle sprain, which could result in at least a couple weeks absence, but also leaves plenty of time for him to return in time for the playoffs.

Update: Erin Andrews reported on air that Deebo Samuel is out for the rest of the game with an ankle injury.

Update: Deebo Samuel is officially questionable to return with a knee injury. It looks like he is more doubtful than questionable, but hopefully it looked worse than it was.

49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel suffered a leg injury after getting rolled up on a rushing attempt up the middle. Samuel fumbled on the play and the Buccaneers recovered. Samuel is unable to put weight on his injured leg and had to be carted off the field.

Deebo gets rolled up on and bent backward, all in the same play. still down on the field, training staff is looking at him now pic.twitter.com/4oDdKFoK5C — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) December 11, 2022

Samuel was having a great day, with four receptions for 43 yards and four rushing attempts for 21 yards and a touchdown. The 49ers lead 21-0.

On the season, Samuel had 50 receptions for 569 yards and two touchdowns through the air and 37 rushing attempts for 207 yards and two more touchdowns on the ground. His numbers aren’t close to his huge season last year, but they are still very good and his absence would be felt if he misses extended time.