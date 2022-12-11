Russell Wilson takes big hit, removed under new injury protocol in Week 14 vs. Chiefs

Fourth quarter update: CBS highlighted a knot that was showing up on Wilson’s head while he was on the sideline.

CBS highlighting a knot on Russ's head pic.twitter.com/TrqxYO4PqP — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) December 11, 2022

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has exited Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs with an apparent head injury. Wilson took a big hit on the end of a run and was last seen entering the blue medical tent. Backup quarterback Brett Rypien has taken over in his place.

The team has yet to confirm his status, but Wilson’s afternoon may be over. Following Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion earlier in the season, the NFL and NFLPA modified its concussion protocols to add a diagnosis of ataxia to the list of mandatory no-go symptoms for players being evaluated in-game for a concussion. The league’s statement defined ataxia as “abnormality of balance/stability, motor coordination or dysfunctional speech caused by a neurological issue.”

As for the game itself, Wilson and the Broncos were attempting to storm back from a steep 27-0 deficit against the AFC West juggernaut. The quarterback completed two touchdowns to Jerry Jeudy before a 66-yard touchdown to Marlon Mack brought them within a score. Right after Wilson exited the contest, Rypien hit Jeudy for a touchdown to bring the Broncos back to within six.