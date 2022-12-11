 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jeff Wilson questionable to return with hip injury in Week 14 vs. Chargers

Jeff WIlson suffered a hip injury in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By DKNation Staff Updated
Jeff Wilson Jr. #23 of the Miami Dolphins warms up during pregame against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Update: Wilson has been carted to the locker room. Not a good sign for his chances to return to this game.

Update: Jeff Wilson is questionable to return with a hip injury. He is trying to work through the injury on the sideline.

Miami Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson Jr. limped off the field after getting tackled on a long run. He’s on the sidelines doing some light jogging after coming out of the injury tent but his status is still unknown as he remains out of the game.

Wilson left the game with four carries for 26 yards and the Chargers up 10-7.

