Jeff Wilson questionable to return with hip injury in Week 14 vs. Chargers

Update: Wilson has been carted to the locker room. Not a good sign for his chances to return to this game.

Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson Jr. just got carted to the locker room — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) December 12, 2022

Update: Jeff Wilson is questionable to return with a hip injury. He is trying to work through the injury on the sideline.

Miami Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson Jr. limped off the field after getting tackled on a long run. He’s on the sidelines doing some light jogging after coming out of the injury tent but his status is still unknown as he remains out of the game.

Wilson left the game with four carries for 26 yards and the Chargers up 10-7.