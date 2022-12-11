Tyreek Hill in and out of game with ankle injury in Week 14 vs. Chargers

Update: Hill was able to catch a long touchdown pass after tweaking his ankle, but he was obviously not 100% and missed time, especially at the very end of the game. With a Thursday night game there’s a good chance he’ll miss some practice time and be questionable going into TNF.

Update: Hill has returned to the game. We’ll see how he looks, but this is great news for the Dolphins.

As if things could get worse for the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football, their star receiver Tyreek Hill is questionable with an ankle injury. They also lost starting running back Jeff Wilson to a hip injury.

WR Tyreek Hill has an ankle injury and is questionable to return, per the Dolphins. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) December 12, 2022

We’re not sure when this happened, but it was announced as halftime was wrapping up.

Hill has the only touchdown for the Dolphins, as he picked up a fumble by Jeff Wilson and then blew by the Chargers for a 57-yard touchdown.