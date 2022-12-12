Patriots vs. Cardinals inactives: Who is not playing in Week 14

The Patriots and Cardinals wrap up Week 14 when they meet at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Monday Night Football. The Patriots are 6-6 while the Cardinals are 4-8. New England can move into the final wild card berth with a win while the Cardinals are just trying to hang around the playoff picture.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. On Saturday, the Patriots ruled out WR Jakobi Meyers, CB Jalen Mills, and OT Isaiah Wynn while the Cardinals ruled out T Rashaad Coward, WR Rondale Moore, and CB Byron Murphy. We will get the full list of inactives around 6:45 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Patriots will likely be without RB Damien Harris, who is doubtful to play with a thigh injury. They’ve also listed OT Trenton Brown (illness) and OT Yodny Cajuste (calf, back) as questionable. Brown missed Thursday’s practice, but return for limited work on Friday and Saturday.

The Cardinals have listed DE Zach Allen (illness), DE Jonathan Ledbetter (back), and S Charles Washington (chest) as questionable for the game. Ledbetter was a Friday addition to the injury report and Allen was a Saturday addition.