Kyler Murray suffers non-contact injury, officially OUT in Week 14 vs. Patriots

Kyler Murray suffered a non-contactinjury in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By DKNation Staff Updated
Quarterback Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals throws a pass during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Chargers defeated the Cardinals 25-24. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Update: Murray has been downgraded to OUT for the rest of the game. That isn’t a good sign for him for the rest of the season.

Update: Murray is officially questionable to return with a knee injury. Lisa Salters report on the broadcast that Murray was sobbing once he got to the tunnel. Here’s hoping that it isn’t as bad as it seems.

Kyler Murray suffered a non-contact injury as he went down awkwardly on a run on the first drive of the game on Monday Night Football. The cart has come out for him. Colt McCoy is his backup and will take over while he is out.

Murray just got his two best receivers healthy, with DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown both playing last week. And now he is out with what could be a long term knee injury. The Cardinals never could get it going this season with injuries and some poor play calling, but they were poised to finish strong with Murray, Hopkins, and Brown healthy and in sync after the bye week.

