DeVante Parker suffers possible head injury injury in Week 14 vs. Cardinals

Update: Parker is officially questionable to return with a head injury. They will test him, but he’s probably done for the game.

Update: Parker is being taken to the locker room for further evaluation. All signs point to him having suffered a concussion, but nothing has been announced yet.

New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker looked a little wobbly and unresponsive after making a catch in the first quarter. He is being evaluated in the injury tent for what we’d expect is a concussion.

If Parker can’t return, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne and Tyquan Thornton are the only healthy Patriots receivers available to Mac Jones.