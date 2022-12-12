 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DeVante Parker suffers possible head injury injury in Week 14 vs. Cardinals

DeVante Parker suffered a possible head injury in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

DeVante Parker #1 of the New England Patriots runs off the field at halftime against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Update: Parker is officially questionable to return with a head injury. They will test him, but he’s probably done for the game.

Update: Parker is being taken to the locker room for further evaluation. All signs point to him having suffered a concussion, but nothing has been announced yet.

New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker looked a little wobbly and unresponsive after making a catch in the first quarter. He is being evaluated in the injury tent for what we’d expect is a concussion.

If Parker can’t return, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne and Tyquan Thornton are the only healthy Patriots receivers available to Mac Jones.

