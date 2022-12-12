 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rhamondre Stevenson suffers ankle injury in Week 14 vs. Cardinals, questionable to return

Rhamondre Stevenson suffered an ankle injury in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

Isaiah Simmons #9 of the Arizona Cardinals tackles Rhamondre Stevenson #38 of the New England Patriots during the first quarter of the game at State Farm Stadium on December 12, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

9:06 p.m. update: Stevenson is working on the sideline to come back in, but is favoring his ankle.

9:02 p.m. update: Stevenson was spotted running back out to the Patriots sideline. It’s unclear when he’ll return, but this is a good sign.

8:53 p.m. update: Rhamondre Stevenson has walked back to the locker room with trainers to get looked over. The Patriots announced he is questionable to return with an ankle injury.

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson has left Monday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals in the first quarter with a lower body injury. He had a leg get twisted in with a defender and was able to walk off under his own power. Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris are his backups with Damien Harris inactive for the game.

Stevenson was able to jog a bit as he left the field and is currently getting medical attention on the bench, per Andrew Callahan.

He had three rushes for nine yards at the time of his injury.

