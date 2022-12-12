Rhamondre Stevenson suffers ankle injury in Week 14 vs. Cardinals, questionable to return

9:06 p.m. update: Stevenson is working on the sideline to come back in, but is favoring his ankle.

Rhamondre Stevenson is back on the sideline, doing some light jogging and cutting. His left ankle is heavily taped, and he's favoring that side. — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) December 13, 2022

9:02 p.m. update: Stevenson was spotted running back out to the Patriots sideline. It’s unclear when he’ll return, but this is a good sign.

RB Rhamondre Stevenson just ran back out onto the Patriots sidelines. — Bo Brack (@BoBrack) December 13, 2022

8:53 p.m. update: Rhamondre Stevenson has walked back to the locker room with trainers to get looked over. The Patriots announced he is questionable to return with an ankle injury.

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson has left Monday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals in the first quarter with a lower body injury. He had a leg get twisted in with a defender and was able to walk off under his own power. Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris are his backups with Damien Harris inactive for the game.

Stevenson was able to jog a bit as he left the field and is currently getting medical attention on the bench, per Andrew Callahan.

He had three rushes for nine yards at the time of his injury.