Christian McCaffrey limited in 49ers walkthrough to open Week 15 practices

The San Francisco 49ers face the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football to open Week 15, and that means a return to practice on Monday. The team held a walkthrough to open the week and running back Christian McCaffrey was listed as limited for the session. Because it’s a walkthrough, the injury designations are estimated based on if it had been a real practice.

Fantasy football implications for Week 15

McCaffrey has been dealing with the knee injury for several weeks now and is playing through it. Last week, he was limited on Wednesday and Thursday and then a full participant on Friday. The fact that he is listed as limited on Monday puts him on track to play his normal workload on Thursday.

The 49ers will be without Deebo Samuel due to knee and ankle injuries, and Brock Purdy is dealing with an oblique injury. Purdy will play, but with Samuel sidelined, we can expect to see even more McCaffrey and Jordan Mason in Week 15.