Kenneth Walker limited ahead of Week 15 vs. 49ers

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker was listed as limited on the Monday injury report ahead of the team’s Thursday Night Football game against the San Francisco 49ers. Walker sustained an ankle injury in Week 13 against the Rams and sat out of the Seahawks’ Week 14 loss to the Panthers.

Fantasy football implications for Week 15

Walker has been one of the most impactful rookies in the NFL this year, adding 4.7 yards per carry for 649 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns this season. Walker began the season as a second stringer behind Rashaad Penny, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury, throwing Walker into the spotlight on an unexpectedly good Seattle offense.

Walker’s limited status was just based on a walk-through on Monday, so we likely won’t know the full extent of his capabilities and recovery until later this week. If he misses another week, we can expect Travis Homer to fill in at RB. The 49ers have one of the best rush defenses in the country, so it might be a good week to avoid the Seahawks’ RB room on your lineups.