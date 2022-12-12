DeeJay Dallas listed as DNP on Monday ahead of Week 15 vs. 49ers

Seattle Seahawks running back DeeJay Dallas has been dealing with an ankle injury and was listed as a DNP in practice on Monday ahead of the team’s Week 15 showdown against the San Francisco 49ers. With the game being on Thursday, the Seahawks didn’t actually practice and Dallas’ injury designation was an estimation of where he’d be under normal circumstances.

Dallas was absent during the team’s 30-24 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The Seahawks were extremely shorthanded on the running back front with rookie sensation Kenneth Walker III also sidelined due to an ankle injury of his own. Dallas has been used sporadically this year, registering just 24 carries for 104 yards through 12 games.

Fantasy football implications for Week 15

Dallas being listed as a DNP on Monday isn’t a good omen for his ability to play this Thursday. Fantasy managers who picked up Dallas off the waiver wire with Walker’s injury are better off scouring the wire for fellow backup Travis Homer instead.