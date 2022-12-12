 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jeff Wilson Jr. dealing with hip injury ahead of Week 15 vs. Bills

We break down the news that Wilson Jr. has a hip injury. What it means for Week 15 and beyond.

Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Chargers
Jeff Wilson Jr. of the Miami Dolphins looks on during a game at SoFi Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
The Miami Dolphins have suddenly lost two straight games ahead of a massive Week 15 showdown against the Buffalo Bills. To add to their problems, Miami might not have running back Jeff Wilson Jr. available for the contest. Wilson Jr. is considered day-to-day with a hip injury but his status for Saturday’s game is uncertain.

Fantasy football implications for Week 15

Wilson Jr, has been splitting carries with Raheem Mostert since arriving in Miami. He does have more value than Mostert as a receiver, although he has less of an impact that the Dolphins dynamic receiving duo in that area.

If Wilson Jr. were to miss time, Mostert would be the primary running back for Miami. Salvon Ahmed would be the backup, as he got some carries in Week 14 against the Chargers. We’ll get a better read on Wilson Jr.’s status as the practice reports come through during the week.

