Brock Purdy to get MRI for oblique injury ahead of Week 15 vs. Seahawks

The San Francisco 49ers got a great game out of rookie quarterback Brock Purdy on Sunday. We also learned that he did so well despite playing with an oblique injury. The good news is that he was able to play through the injury, but he is getting an MRI on Monday to see if there is any underlying damage they need to be concerned with, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Fantasy football implications for Week 15

Purdy completed 16-of-21 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns in a strong performance. He helped the 49ers crush the Buccaneers and Tom Brady. His fantasy production will likely be inconsistent, but if remains efficient, he’ll have a decent floor.

If he ends up missing this week, the 49ers have Josh Johnson and Jacob Eason up next. Johnson was just added six days ago, while Eason has been on the practice squad. Against the Seahawks on Thursday, no matter who starts, we will see a lot of running backs Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason.