Deebo Samuel has high ankle sprain, likely done for rest of regular season

The San Francisco 49ers crushed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 14 and can clinch the NFC West title on Thursday when they face the Seattle Seahawks to open Week 15. They are playing incredibly well, but they likely will have to play the rest of their season without wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

The 49ers wide receiver suffered an ankle injury that head coach Kyle Shanahan described after the game as “‘most likely’ a high ankle sprain,” per beat writer Eric Branch. Samuel will undergo further testing on Monday, but given how he was wrenched on the play, it would be surprising if it was anything less.

A high ankle sprain likely means Deebo Samuel will not be playing again until the playoffs, assuming the 49ers don’t blow their division lead. A high ankle sprain usually requires at least a four-to-six week recovery timeline if it does not require surgery. Samuel will get an MRI on Monday, which will determine if there is any further ligament damage. Assuming that is not the case, the four-to-six week timeframe will be how this is assessed.

The 49ers have four games remaining, which means the earliest return would likely be for the wild card round. With only one bye in each conference, the 49ers are unlikely to equal the 12-1 Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC standings. That leaves them playing in the first round the week after the regular season ends. That could be when we see Deebo Samuel back on the field.