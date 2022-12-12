Mike White ‘day-to-day’ with ribs injury ahead of Week 15 vs. Lions

New York Jets quarterback Mike White took two big hits in their loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. He was able to return from both, but after the game was taken to the hospital for precautionary measures. Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Monday that White is “day-to-day” with the injury, per Mike Garafolo. They are still running tests on White to gather as much info as possible, but they are preparing as if he will start against the upstart Lions on Sunday.

White has proven to be the best option at quarterback for the Jets, as Zach Wilson hasn’t taken a step forward this season and Joe Flacco is old and Joe Flacco.

Fantasy football implications for Week 15

White is needed to get the most out of the Jets skill players, especially Garrett Wilson and Corey Davis, as both have shown fantasy upside with White. If he can’t go, downgrade those two.