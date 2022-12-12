 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tyler Boyd dealing with dislocated finger ahead of Week 15 vs. Buccaneers

We break down the news that Tyler Boyd has a finger injury. What it means for Week 15 and beyond.

Tyler Boyd #83 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, but did so without two of their starting wide receivers Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins. Higgins tweaked his hamstring in pre-game warmups, while Boyd suffered a dislocated finger very early in the game, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Pelissero reports that Boyd won’t miss an extended amount of time, but could miss a game or two. If the timeline is accurate, that would keep him out in Week 15 against the Buccaneers and give him a chance to return against the Patriots.

Fantasy football implications for Week 15

With both Higgins and Boyd out for most of the game against the Browns, Trenton Irwin and Trent Taylor saw the most snaps at the wide receiver position. Taylor ended up with four targets to Irwin’s two, while Ja’Marr Chase had a whopping 15. Taylor could have some deep league fantasy appeal, but Chase appears to be the only real player to get a big fantasy boost.

