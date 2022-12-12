Russell Wilson enters concussion protocol ahead of Week 15 vs. Cardinals

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson appeared to finally come alive in the team’s Week 14 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, throwing for three touchdowns passes to bring his team back in the AFC West division showdown before exiting with a head injury. Wilson has officially been placed in concussion protocol and with the Broncos already eliminated from playoff contention, it seems like the team might shut him down for the rest of the year given the investment they’ve made in him.

Coach Hackett confirms Russell Wilson is under concussion protocol and says right now he’s “100% the most important thing” as they focus on his safety. #BroncosCountry — Jessica Kay Mendoza (@JessicaKayTV) December 12, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 15

Brett Rypien would be the Broncos quarterback if Wilson cannot go, and this would have cascading fantasy implications for the team. Receivers Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton, if he returns, would likely see less deep throws but could get more value overall in PPR formats if they secure more targets. The Broncos might also run the ball more in an effort to eat up clock. This offense wasn’t effective with Wilson and it’s not going to be much better with Rypien.