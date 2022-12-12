Tyreek Hill dealing with ankle injury ahead of Week 15 vs. Bills

The Miami Dolphins were without their star wide receiver at the end of Week 14’s loss to the Chargers, as Tyreek Hill was dealing with an ankle injury. Hill’s injury doesn’t appear to be severe, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, but he still isn’t a lock to play against the Bills in Week 15.

Hill, even on his injured ankle, was able to catch a long touchdown pass with ease, but he was getting treatment by keeping his ankle loose on the sideline until he couldn’t go anymore. He will likely miss some practice time this week and could even be questionable, but with a game against the division leader, he will likely give it his best shot to get on the field.

Fantasy football implications for Week 15

If Hill can’t go, Jaylen Waddle would see a nice uptick in work and become a possible smash play, even against a good pass defense.