D.J. Moore injury update ahead of Week 15 vs. Steelers

The Carolina Panthers top wide receiver D.J. Moore went catch-less in a game for the first time since Week 1 of his rookie season. That’s 76 games straight with a reception. But that streak is over after Moore couldn’t corral his three targets before injuring his ankle late in the Panthers win over the Seahawks in Week 14.

Moore will have an MRI on his ankle Monday, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, but there are no reports on how serious the injury might be at the moment. We should learn more by the end of the day Monday.

Fantasy football implications for Week 15

Moore, who has been a fantasy stalwart despite bad quarterback play has finally had the bad play catch up to him this season. He has 46 receptions on 91 targets for 605 yards and four touchdowns through 13 games. He’s hit 1,000 yards in his last three seasons, but that doesn’t look like it will happen this year.