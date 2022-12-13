Lamar Jackson injury update ahead of Week 15 vs. Browns

We have made it to Week 15 of the NFL season. This week has a little different timing from the typical schedule as there will be three games played on Saturday. The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Cleveland Browns in an AFC North battle. With the game being on Saturday, Tuesday saw the Ravens take the field for an official practice. Starting quarterback Lamar Jackson is still dealing with his knee injury and was listed as not practicing on Tuesday.

We held a walk-through, so the practice report is an estimation. pic.twitter.com/2eBNEBrKjc — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 13, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 15

This news isn’t exactly a surprise. Jackson is dealing with a knee sprain, and recent reports suggest that he could be out another week. Jackson brings a dual-threat ability that is relatively unmatched in the NFL. Baltimore almost couldn’t have lost a more important player for their team. Jackson has played in 12 games and has thrown for 2,242 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He is the team’s leading rusher with 112 rushes for 764 yards and three touchdowns. If he is unable to play again this week, the Ravens are hopeful Tyler Huntley can overcome his concussion to start for them against Cleveland.