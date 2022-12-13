Tyler Huntley estimated to be limited in Tuesday’s walkthrough ahead of Week 15

The Baltimore Ravens had a quarterback conundrum on their hands heading into a Week 15 showdown Saturday against the Cleveland Browns and it’s the wrong type of conundrum to have. Lamar Jackson was already considered week-to-week with a knee injury that cost him the Week 14 game, and backup Tyler Huntley ended up in concussion protocol. Huntley was estimated to be a limited participant in Tuesday’s walkthrough, but the Ravens have some serious injury issues at the position.

We held a walk-through, so the practice report is an estimation. pic.twitter.com/2eBNEBrKjc — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 13, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 15

Huntley did well in a few games last year filling in for Jackson, but the Ravens really don’t want to have to go to third-string quarterback Anthony Brown at this point in the season. This is a crucial division game Saturday with a lot of playoff implications. Throwing Brown into the mix would be a tough look.

From a fantasy standpoint, this offense takes a big step back without Jackson. It would take another step back if Brown was in for Huntley. We’ll see how the Ravens approach this week but it could be a rough Saturday for Baltimore’s skill players in fantasy football.