Filed under:

Tyler Huntley estimated to be limited in Tuesday’s walkthrough ahead of Week 15

We break down the news that Huntley is in concussion protocol. What it means for Week 15 and beyond.

By DKNation Staff
Baltimore Ravens v Pittsburgh Steelers
Tyler Huntley of the Baltimore Ravens lines up to throw the ball during the second quarter of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens had a quarterback conundrum on their hands heading into a Week 15 showdown Saturday against the Cleveland Browns and it’s the wrong type of conundrum to have. Lamar Jackson was already considered week-to-week with a knee injury that cost him the Week 14 game, and backup Tyler Huntley ended up in concussion protocol. Huntley was estimated to be a limited participant in Tuesday’s walkthrough, but the Ravens have some serious injury issues at the position.

Fantasy football implications for Week 15

Huntley did well in a few games last year filling in for Jackson, but the Ravens really don’t want to have to go to third-string quarterback Anthony Brown at this point in the season. This is a crucial division game Saturday with a lot of playoff implications. Throwing Brown into the mix would be a tough look.

From a fantasy standpoint, this offense takes a big step back without Jackson. It would take another step back if Brown was in for Huntley. We’ll see how the Ravens approach this week but it could be a rough Saturday for Baltimore’s skill players in fantasy football.

