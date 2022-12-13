Patriots WR DeVante Parker is pissed off about on NFL concussion process

The NFL has been under scrutiny this season due to its perceived mishandling of concussions. The infamous Tua Tagovailoa incident from early in the season set the tone early and sparked changes to the concussion protocols. While more players are being ruled out with concussions, the system is certainly not foolproof.

During Monday night’s game between the New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals, wide receiver DeVante Parker had a scary moment. Parker hit the ground hard after a reception and was wobbly getting up. He wasn’t able to hold himself up while moving, and the game wasn’t stopped. It wasn’t until teammate Nelson Agholor recognized what was happening and started shouting and waving his arms until the whistles were finally blown.

Shoutout to Nelson Agholor. It looked like he noticed DeVante Parker was concussed and tried to get the play stopped. Great teammate. pic.twitter.com/uKuCFX7ktn — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) December 13, 2022

On Tuesday, Parker took to social media to give the NFL a piece of his mind about the situation. In a tweet about the NFL and NFLPA investigating why the game wasn’t stopped, Parker quote tweeted with the message, “Please tell me.” On Instagram, he used more colorful language to show how absurd it was that the play wasn’t stopped. Neither the refs nor the independent consultants watching the play decided it should be stopped until Agholor stepped in.

While the NFL and NFLPA continue their investigation, Parker is going to make his way through the concussion protocols. He and the Patriots will take on the Las Vegas Raiders in their Week 15 matchup.