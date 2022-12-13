 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Patriots WR DeVante Parker is pissed off about on NFL concussion process

The wideout took to social media to let the NFL know he wasn’t happy with how his situation was handled.

By TeddyRicketson
DeVante Parker #1 of the New England Patriots is assisted off the field after a play against the Arizona Cardinals during the first quarter of the game at State Farm Stadium on December 12, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The NFL has been under scrutiny this season due to its perceived mishandling of concussions. The infamous Tua Tagovailoa incident from early in the season set the tone early and sparked changes to the concussion protocols. While more players are being ruled out with concussions, the system is certainly not foolproof.

During Monday night’s game between the New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals, wide receiver DeVante Parker had a scary moment. Parker hit the ground hard after a reception and was wobbly getting up. He wasn’t able to hold himself up while moving, and the game wasn’t stopped. It wasn’t until teammate Nelson Agholor recognized what was happening and started shouting and waving his arms until the whistles were finally blown.

On Tuesday, Parker took to social media to give the NFL a piece of his mind about the situation. In a tweet about the NFL and NFLPA investigating why the game wasn’t stopped, Parker quote tweeted with the message, “Please tell me.” On Instagram, he used more colorful language to show how absurd it was that the play wasn’t stopped. Neither the refs nor the independent consultants watching the play decided it should be stopped until Agholor stepped in.

While the NFL and NFLPA continue their investigation, Parker is going to make his way through the concussion protocols. He and the Patriots will take on the Las Vegas Raiders in their Week 15 matchup.

More From DraftKings Nation