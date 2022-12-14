Courtland Sutton not practicing Wednesday of Week 15 vs. Cardinals

We have made it to Week 15 of the NFL season. The Denver Broncos are gearing up to take on the Arizona Cardinals. Each of these teams has been riddled with injuries this year, and that looks to continue. As part of a loaded injury report to start the week, Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton is not practicing on Wednesday. We will get the official injury report later to see the reasoning, but you have to assume for now that it is tied to the hamstring injury that sidelined him last week.

Fantasy football implications for Week 15

Sutton has played in 12 games for the Broncos and is the team’s leading receiver. He has 52 receptions on 89 targets for 688 yards and a touchdown. He was supposed to be the biggest beneficiary of quarterback Russell Wilson being in town, but it hasn’t been as fruitful as was hoped when the season got underway. If Sutton is able to suit up this week, he is still a risky start if Wilson doesn’t play. If you have a healthy Sutton and Wilson, you could try to start him in a deeper PPR league and hope for the best.