Mecole Hardman to start 21-day practice window ahead of Week 15 vs. Texans

The Kansas City Chiefs should get wide receiver Mecole Hardman back soon, as he’s being activated from injured reserve, per Jeremy Fowler. This gives Hardman 21 days to be activated to the 53-man roster.

Hardman had been coming on before his abdomen injury, scoring a touchdown in each of his previous three games. And his last game before his injury gave him a big nine targets, six of which he caught for 79 yards and a touchdown. That was easily his biggest workload of the season.

Fantasy football implications for Week 15

Hardman could play as early as this week against the Texans, which would make him a boom or bust option in fantasy coming off the injury. He’s a guy worth picking up for the fantasy playoffs, but we have seen how the Chiefs like to spread the ball around, not giving anyone besides Travis Kelce a truly consistent high upside.