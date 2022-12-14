Brandin Cooks, Nico Collins injury update ahead of Week 15 vs. Chiefs

We have made it to Week 15 of the NFL season. The Houston Texans have a tough AFC test as they are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs. The Texans are coming off a close loss to the Dallas Cowboys, where they impressed, considering they were down their top two wide receivers. Unfortunately, it seems that both Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins are still dealing with their injuries and their statuses are in question for this week’s matchup.

Lovie Smith: 'Dameon Pierce has an ankle injury, Brandin Cooks, Nico Collins, Derek Stingley, when they'll be back exactly, I don't know.' — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 14, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 15

Cooks has had a rollercoaster season from his injuries and getting floated around at the trade deadline. He has played in 10 games and has 44 receptions on 71 targets with 520 yards and a touchdown. Outside of the lone score, he still leads the team in all three other categories. despite the games missed. Even if Cooks is active, I don’t think you can trust him with *checks notes* Jeff Driskel under center.

Collins has also played in 10 games and has 37 receptions on 66 targets for 481 yards. He is tied for the team lead with two receiving touchdowns. Collins has been able to take a step forward this season, but his injuries are starting to derail a promising second year. In a week that is likely either the final before the playoffs or the first in the playoffs for your fantasy football leagues, leave Collins on the bench regardless of his injury designation.