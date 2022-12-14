Kenny Pickett practicing ahead of Week 15 vs. Panthers

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was back at practice on Wednesday after missing most of last week’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens with a head injury that he sustained during the game. He was put into concussion protocol for the second time this season, but is back on the field ahead of this Sunday’s matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

Fantasy football implications for Week 15

Backup and former starter Mitch Trubisky struggled when he stepped in after Pickett’s injury last week, throwing three interceptions, although he went 22-for-30. However, Mike Tomlin may choose to start Mason Rudolph in place of Trubisky. Rudolph has been getting practice reps with the starting offense this week.

Mason Rudolph confirms what Mike Tomlin said would be the plan: he got reps with the starting offense today and Kenny Pickett remains in concussion protocol. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) December 14, 2022

If Pickett is fully healthy, they’ll start him, but with concussion protocol, it can be difficult to get a clear picture of the recovery time. Pickett also ran practice drills when he had a concussion earlier this season, so that’s not necessarily an indication that he’ll be cleared to play.