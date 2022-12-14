Dameon Pierce to miss 1-2 games with high-ankle sprain ahead of Week 15

Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce suffered an ankle injury in Week 14 and will miss 1-2 games, per Aaron Wilson. Pierce’s injury appears to be a mild high-ankle sprain. High-ankle sprains usually take 3-5 weeks to recover from, but the severity here appears to give him a chance to return before the season is over.

Pierce has been the Texans best offensive weapon, as he’s vying for Offensive Rookie of the Year honor, as he leads all rookie running backs with 939 yards, and four touchdowns. Pierce beat out veteran Marlon Mack in preseason and never relinquished the job. Unfortunately, no other running back has really stepped up alongside Pierce as the backup.

Fantasy football implications for Week 15

Rex Burkhead and Dare Ogunbowale are the main backups and would likely share work. The two equaled each other in touches last week with Pierce missing some time, but Ogunbowale did lead the two in snaps.