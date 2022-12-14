 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Amari Cooper doesn’t practice Tuesday, Wednesday ahead of Week 15 vs. Ravens

We break down the news that Amari Cooper has a core muscle injury. What it means for Week 15 and beyond.

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball in the first half of a game \against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns have yet to have wide receiver Amari Cooper as a participant in practice this week. He was on a bike on Wednesday, per Mary Kay Cabot. And he was listed as not participating on Tuesday on their estimated practice report. He’s listed as dealing with a hip injury, but the injury is a core muscle injury.

Cooper did say that he will need to manage the core muscle injury, but believes he will play on Saturday against the Ravens. It sounds like he might not be 100% for this matchup.

Fantasy football implications for Week 15

If Cooper can’t go, Donoan Peoples-Jones, who has played well of late, would be the lead receiver along with tight end David Njoku.

