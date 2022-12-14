Dallas Goedert could return Week 15 vs. Chicago

The Philadelphia Eagles’ tight end Dallas Goedert is eligible to return from injured reserve this week and it looks like he has a good chance to do so, per NFL Network’s Jeff McLane. Goedert hurt his shoulder in Week 10 and was put on injured reserve. His 21-day return window will start this week and he’ll get a chance to play against the Bears. If he is unable to play this week, he appears to be locked in to play the following week.

Goedert has been one of the few bright spots at the tight end position this season, as has caught a ball on 43-of-52 targets for 544 yards and three touchdowns through 8 games and change.

Fantasy football implications for Week 15

Goedert has played too well to sit in his first game back unless we hear he’s going to be limited. But, if he’s playing, I believe he’ll be ready to go in his usual capacity.