Tee Higgins at practice Wednesday of Week 15 vs. Buccaneers

Week 15 of the NFL season is here. The Cincinnati Bengals are gearing up to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a non-conference matchup. The Bengals are coming off a big win against the Cleveland Browns. Wide receiver Tee Higgins was dealing with a hamstring issue last week but was listed as questionable for the game. He played one snap, which he reportedly wasn’t supposed to, and then was sidelined for the remainder of the game.

#Bengals WRs Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd in uniform for practice today — Richard Skinner (@Local12Skinny) December 14, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 15

Higgins has played in all 13 games for Cincinnati so far this season and leads the team in receiving yards. He has brought in 60 of his 85 targets for 861 yards and five touchdowns. While he typically is considered the second fiddle to Ja’Marr Chase, Higgins actually tends to play better when the defense has to focus on Chase. They complement each other well and if they are both healthy, tend to each have fantasy football value. If Higgins is able to log solid participation in practice this week, he should be started in fantasy football lineups.