Antonio Gibson limited on Wednesday with foot injury ahead of Week 15 vs. Giants

Week 15 of the NFL season has arrived. Due to some flexing around with games, the Washington Commanders will take on the New York Giants in this week’s edition of Sunday Night Football. These teams met up two weeks ago, and the game ended in a tie. As Washington gets back to the drawing board to find a new edge for the game, they may have to game plan for a solution to not having starting running back Antonio Gibson as he is dealing with a foot injury this week.

Washington's injury report:



LIMITED

Antonio Gibson (foot)

Dax Milne

Brian Robinson Jr. (quad)

Cam Sims

Andrew Norwell

Benjamin St-Juste (ankle)

James Smith-Williams (concussion)

Montez Sweat (concussion)

Trai Turner

Chase Young (knee)



FULL

Sam Cosmi (ankle)

Jamin Davis (thumb) — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) December 14, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 15

Gibson has played in all 13 games for the Commanders. He has 139 carries for 515 yards and three touchdowns. While not typically featured in the passing game in the past, he has 42 receptions on 51 targets for an additional 326 yards and two touchdowns. He has taken a slight step back in the offense with rookie running back Brian Robinson breaking out with the team. Gibson still has a role in the offense, though, so retains fantasy football relevance. He can be started on Sunday night if he is active for the game.