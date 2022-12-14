 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Antonio Gibson limited on Wednesday with foot injury ahead of Week 15 vs. Giants

We break down the news that Antonio Gibson has a foot injury. What it means for Week 15 and beyond.

By TeddyRicketson
Antonio Gibson #24 of the Washington Commanders runs with the ball in the first half of a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on December 04, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Week 15 of the NFL season has arrived. Due to some flexing around with games, the Washington Commanders will take on the New York Giants in this week’s edition of Sunday Night Football. These teams met up two weeks ago, and the game ended in a tie. As Washington gets back to the drawing board to find a new edge for the game, they may have to game plan for a solution to not having starting running back Antonio Gibson as he is dealing with a foot injury this week.

Fantasy football implications for Week 15

Gibson has played in all 13 games for the Commanders. He has 139 carries for 515 yards and three touchdowns. While not typically featured in the passing game in the past, he has 42 receptions on 51 targets for an additional 326 yards and two touchdowns. He has taken a slight step back in the offense with rookie running back Brian Robinson breaking out with the team. Gibson still has a role in the offense, though, so retains fantasy football relevance. He can be started on Sunday night if he is active for the game.

