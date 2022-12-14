Brian Robinson limited with quad injury ahead of Week 15 vs. Giants on SNF

The Washington Commanders take on the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football this week. This game was flexed to primetime due to the playoff implications, giving it an even bigger spotlight. Their lead back, Brian Robinson, should be a big part of this game despite getting a limited practice to start the week with a quad injury.

The injury is new, but getting a limited practice in on Wednesday after playing a full game and coming off a bye isn’t something to worry much about. I wouldn’t be surprised if he got a full practice in on Thursday. And I wouldn’t be concerned unless he’s still limited on Friday and get s a questionable tag.

Fantasy football implications for Week 15

Robinson is coming off a game against these same Giants before the bye where he rushed 21 times for 96 yards and caught two passes for 15 more yards. And over his last two games he’s totaled 236 yards.

If he happens to miss the game, Antonio Gibson would get the lead role and be worth a start in his stead.