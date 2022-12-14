 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Raiders could get Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow back for Week 15 vs. Patriots

We break down the news that Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow could return this week. What it means for Week 15 and beyond.

By DKNation Staff
Darren Waller #83 and Hunter Renfrow #13 of the Las Vegas Raiders walk off the field after the team’s 30-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on October 4, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders lost both Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow to injured reserve, as Waller has been dealing with a hamstring injury and Renfrow an oblique injury. But, they could get both back as early as this week, Week 15, per The Las Vega Review-Journal’s Vincent Bonsignore.

According to Bonsignore the team had thought about opening their 21-day window to return last week, but the Thursday night game was too quick a turnaround. Now they have a real chance of being activated to the 53-man roster this week against the Raiders, especially with the extra day to prep.

Fantasy football implications for Week 15

It would be hard to start them in fantasy games this week, as they’ve had long lay offs and after Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs, there doesn’t appear to be much room for consistent fantasy numbers. It’s worth see how much they play and their targets per snap before throwing them in your lineups if they play this week.

