Trevor Lawrence isn’t practicing Wednesday of Week 15 vs. Cowboys

We have made it to Week 15 of the NFL season. The Jacksonville Jaguars will take on the Dallas Cowboys in a non-conference game. The Jags head into this game off of a big divisional win against the Tennessee Titans. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence had a great game, even though he was dealing with a toe injury all week. Lawrence begins Week 15 not practicing on Wednesday, and it is likely due to the same injury to his toe.

#Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence isn’t currently at practice as Jacksonville prepares for the #Cowboys on Sunday. Lawrence missed multiple practices last week with a toe injury. pic.twitter.com/k8tlNY0Vpb — Juston W. Lewis (@JustonLewis_) December 14, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 15

Lawrence has played in all 13 games for Jacksonville this season. He has completed 66.2% of his passes for 3,202 yards with 20 touchdowns and six interceptions. Even dealing with the toe issue, Lawrence threw for 368 yards with three touchdowns and then had three carries for seven yards and another score. The Dallas defense is one of the better ones in the NFL, so it won’t be an easy game on Sunday. With no players on bye this week, there isn’t a reason to start Lawrence in your fantasy football lineup unless you are in deeper leagues or have a starting quarterback out with an injury.