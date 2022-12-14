Romeo Doubs sounds confident he will play Week 15 vs. Rams on MNF

The Green Bay Packers will face the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night and could have their two top rookie receivers healthy at the same time! Rookie receiver Romeo Doubs has been out with an ankle injury since he suffered it in Week 9. He appeared close to returning in Week 13, but the team gave him the Week 14 bye to get healthier.

Doubs believes the extra week was a good choice and that he feels confident that he’ll play this week, per Rob Demovsky. That would put him and star rookie Christian Watson on track to both have big roles on the field together for the first time this season, as Watson’s break out started right after Doubs went down with his injury.

Fantasy football implications for Week 15

Doubs has shown good upside this season, but has been inconsistent and has a few more drops than you’d like to see. He’s likely to boost Aaron Rodgers’ fantasy upside more than prove to be a strong play in fantasy. He remains a touchdown dependent boom or bust play.