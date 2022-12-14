Damien Harris back at practice Wednesday in Week 15 vs. Raiders

The New England Patriots are gearing up to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in an AFC battle in Week 15. The Patriots are trying to stay above water in a very competitive AFC East. New England is used to having injuries in their offense, and this week will be no different. Running back Damien Harris missed last week’s game with an injury. He is cited as being back at practice, but it is also noted that he isn’t doing the same drills everyone else is. We will have to wait until the official injury report to see what his official practice status is.

Did not spot Rhamondre Stevenson, Jack Jones, DeVante Parker, Jakobi Meyers or Isaiah Wynn.



Damien Harris was present but wasn’t participating in warmups the same way other backs were. We’ll see what his participation level was later today. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) December 14, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 15

Harris has played in only nine games this season as injuries have derailed him. He has 84 carries for 383 yards and three touchdowns. Harris isn’t very involved in the receiving game, as he has brought in 13 of his 16 targets for another 75 yards. With the emergence of teammate Rhamondre Stevenson, the backfield is split at best. Harris would need to log consistent practices this week if you are thinking of trusting him in a pivotal Week 15 fantasy football matchup. If he is active, I’d still look for another option if Stevenson is also active. If Harris is active and Stevenson sits, though, he could be started.