Treylon Burks still in concussion protocol ahead of Week 15 vs. Chargers

Tennessee Titans No. 1 wide receiver and first round draft pick missed last week’s game with a concussion and starts this week in concussion protocol still, per John Glennon. Burks had been coming on after returning from a foot injury in Week 10.

In Week’s 11 and 12, Burks caught 11 passes for 181 yards and the play that gave him a concussion in Week 13 was early on when he caught a 25-yard touchdown, took a huge hit and held on for the touchdown.

His chance of returning this week are unknown. He can get in limited work while in protocol, which would show he is moving toward being cleared. We’ll need to see that before expecting a return.

Fantasy football implications for Week 15

If Burks plays, he’s a start with how well he’s been playing. If he can’t go, TE Chigoziem Okonkwo should continue to see extra work and have a good shot at fantasy numbers.