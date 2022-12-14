Rhamondre Stevenson not practicing Wednesday ahead of Week 15 vs. Raiders

The New England Patriots will head to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders this Sunday and could be without their starting running back Rhamondre Stevenson. Stevenson was unable to finish last week’s game due to an ankle injury and then wasn’t spotted at practice on Wednesday, per Phil Perry.

Getting information out of Bill Belichick and company is impossible, so we likely won’t have a better idea of his status until Friday. The possible good news for the Patriots is that Damien Harris was spotted at practice. His possible return would help offset the offensive loss if Stevenson were to miss.

Fantasy football implications for Week 15

Stevenson has put up strong fantasy numbers this season as he’s slowly taken over the lead back role from Harris. Of course, with Harris out, he gets even more work than he usually would. This situation remains unclear, so it’s one to follow closely for fantasy.