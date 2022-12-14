Justin Fields dealing with illness ahead of Week 15 vs. Eagles, expected to play

Week 15 of the NFL season will see the Chicago Bears hosting the NFC-leading Philadelphia Eagles. The deck is already stacked against the Bears, and now there is an outside chance that they could be playing the game without quarterback Justin Fields. He is missing practice on Wednesday due to an illness. While likely nothing to worry about, we have seen these sicknesses linger on players and keep them from games.

Bears QB Justin Fields is sick and won't practice today. Coach Matt Eberflus says he's "feeling better every single day" and he expects to have him Sunday vs. Eagles based on how things are going now. — Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) December 14, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 15

Fields retains fantasy football value solely from his rushing upside. He hasn’t been able to take the steps forward as a passer this year, and it is largely due to the lack of a talented supporting cast. His top wide receiver is done for the year, and the remaining prospects are grim. Last week is a perfect example of Fields in fantasy football. He threw for 254 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions but ran for 71 yards and a score. Fields has at least one rushing touchdown and 60 yards in six straight games. For that reason alone, he should be in your Week 15 fantasy football lineup.