Chase Claypool doesn’t practice Wednesday of Week 15 vs. Eagles

Week 15 of the NFL season will see the Chicago Bears take on the Philadelphia Eagles. This feels like a David vs. Goliath-type NFC matchup, so the Bears are going to have to play their best to have a chance in this game. Quarterback Justin Fields is dealing with an illness, but his top wide receiver, Chase Claypool, is dealing with a knee injury and missed practice on Wednesday.

Fantasy football implications for Week 15

Claypool was given a fresh start at the NFL trade deadline. He was traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Bears and, with an injury to Darnell Mooney, is the team’s No. 1 wide receiver. He has played in five games for his new team and has 12 receptions on 22 targets for 111 yards. Claypool has a solid outlook for the future, but Fields’ passing this season has left much to be desired. Claypool should see a high target share this week, but he is too risky of a play for your Week 15 fantasy football lineups.