Julio Jones doesn’t practice Wednesday of Week 15 vs. Bengals

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a tough test ahead of them in Week 15. They will welcome the Cincinnati Bengals to town in a non-conference game. The Bucs' wide receiving corps has been dealing with injuries all season. This week, Julio Jones is starting the week off by missing practice due to a knee injury.

Fantasy football implications for Week 15

Jones has been a role player at best in his tenure with the Buccaneers. He has played in eight games and has brought in 22 of his 39 targets for 284 yards and two touchdowns. He is typically the fourth or fifth receiving option in the offense. He has more real-life football value than he does fantasy football value. With it being Week 15, even if Jones is active, he shouldn’t be started in your lineups. The Tampa Bay offense has already been sputtering, and the days are long gone when Jones could spark an offense.