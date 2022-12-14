Najee Harris doesn’t practice Wednesday ahead of Week 15 vs. Panthers

The Pittsburgh Steelers will take on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday and have their starting quarterback in concussion protocol and their starting running back not at practice to start the week. The good news is that Harris hasn’t been practicing on Wednesday of late and has still been able to play. We would expect a limited practice on Thursday for that pattern to continue.

Harris has played better of late, which includes finding the end zone more often, but overall it has been a disappointing season for the Steelers 2021 first-round pick. His ability to make yards for himself on a team that can’t move the ball already, has probably been the biggest problem.

Fantasy football implications for Week 15

Harris remains a start in most leagues due to his overall usage, especially around the goal line. His four touchdowns over the last four games are an example of why he’s still a start despite his 3.8 yards per carry pace.