Corey Davis dealing with concussion in Week 15 vs. Lions

Week 15 of the NFL season will see the New York Jets taking on the Detroit Lions in a non-conference game. The Jets have been dealing with injuries all season, and that will continue this week. Wide receiver Corey Davis has been dealing with a plethora of injuries, and his most recent is a concussion sustained in Week 14. Davis was unable to practice on Wednesday and continues to be in the concussion protocols.

Fantasy football implications for Week 15

Davis has played in only 10 games this season. Even so, he has the second-most receiving yards on the team. Davis heads into Week 15 with 26 receptions on 48 targets for 460 yards and two touchdowns. He has taken a backseat to Garrett Wilson, but the veteran still has a role on this team. When it comes to fantasy football, even if he is active, Davis is too risky of a play for your Week 15 fantasy football lineups.