Kadarius Toney limited on Wednesday of Week 15 vs. Texans

We have made it to Week 15 of the NFL season. The Kansas City Chiefs will be taking on the Houston Texans in an AFC matchup. The Kansas City offense got a boost ahead of the trade deadline when they acquired wide receiver Kadarius Toney. He has brought a boost to an already high-octane offense but has been dealing with injuries this season. Toney is again on the injury report and was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday with a hamstring issue.

Fantasy football implications for Week 15

Toney has played in three games for the Chiefs. He has six receptions on eight targets for 69 yards and a touchdown. While the box score numbers don’t look like much, he does help open up the offense when he is out there. If Toney is able to practice this week and play on Sunday, he would still be a risky play. Even if he is active, leave him on your bench this week and hope that he can just help make JuJu Smith-Schuster more relevant.