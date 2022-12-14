Pat Freiermuth dealing with a foot issue in Week 15 vs. Panthers

Week 15 of the NFL season is upon us. The Pittsburgh Steelers will head south to take on the Carolina Panthers in a non-conference game. Both teams are struggling this season and need a win to try and save the remainder of the season. The Steelers' offense has been on a roller coaster this year and may take another hit on Sunday. Tight end Pat Freiermuth has a foot injury, and it kept him from practicing on Wednesday.

Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth told me he hurt his foot on his first catch Sunday when he got kind of rolled up on. He said he didn't practice today, but expects to be able to go Sunday vs. Panthers. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) December 14, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 15

The Pittsburgh offense has been rough to deal with this year. Freiermuth is doing his part, though, as he has played in 12 games this year and has 53 receptions on 82 targets for 630 yards and two touchdowns. He ranks second on the team in receptions, targets and yards and is tied for the team lead with two touchdowns. If Freiermuth is active, you can start him in Week 15 fantasy football leagues. If he is inactive, there isn’t a need to start his backup Zach Gentry, and you would want to look elsewhere.