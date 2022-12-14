 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pat Freiermuth dealing with a foot issue in Week 15 vs. Panthers

We break down the news that Pat Freiermuth has a foot injury. What it means for Week 15 and beyond.

By TeddyRicketson
Pat Freiermuth #88 of the Pittsburgh Steelers scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Week 15 of the NFL season is upon us. The Pittsburgh Steelers will head south to take on the Carolina Panthers in a non-conference game. Both teams are struggling this season and need a win to try and save the remainder of the season. The Steelers' offense has been on a roller coaster this year and may take another hit on Sunday. Tight end Pat Freiermuth has a foot injury, and it kept him from practicing on Wednesday.

Fantasy football implications for Week 15

The Pittsburgh offense has been rough to deal with this year. Freiermuth is doing his part, though, as he has played in 12 games this year and has 53 receptions on 82 targets for 630 yards and two touchdowns. He ranks second on the team in receptions, targets and yards and is tied for the team lead with two touchdowns. If Freiermuth is active, you can start him in Week 15 fantasy football leagues. If he is inactive, there isn’t a need to start his backup Zach Gentry, and you would want to look elsewhere.

